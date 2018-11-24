Getty Image

It’s been a very, very bad year for Florida State football. The Seminoles made waves when they hired head coach Willie Taggart away from the University of Oregon, and even though it was obvious that the team wasn’t where it needed to be to keep up with Clemson in the ACC Atlantic, the hope was that Florida State could still #DoSomething and keep its NCAA record bowl streak alive.

This year, however, ended up being a disaster for the ‘Noles, which entered Saturday sitting at 5-6 on the year. Florida State was 74th nationally in S&P+ and 106th in offensive S&P+, needing a win against rival Florida to make a bowl for the 36th year in a row.

Instead, the Gators walked into Tallahassee and brought the hammer down on the Seminoles, picking up a 41-14 victory and leading to this very sad looking tweet getting posted.