Florida State QB Deondre Francois’ Knee Injury Will Reportedly End His Season

#College Football
09.03.17 6 months ago

Florida State’s 24-7 loss to Alabama in the opener in Atlanta wasn’t necessarily disastrous, as the third-ranked Seminoles figured to still be among the favorites to win the ACC and very well could have rebounded from a Week 1 loss to make the College Football Playoff. However, far worse than the loss itself was what happened late in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Deondre Francois suffered a knee injury after being sacked from behind by Alabama’s Ronnie Harrison.

Francois was examined in the medical tent on the sideline and then carted off of the field after the initial look by the medical staff. On Sunday, the worst was revealed by his MRI as he has a patella tendon injury that will end his season, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Florida State starting quarterback Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending patella tendon injury in his left knee and is scheduled to have surgery as early as Tuesday, according to sources

The injury will force true freshman James Blackman, who finished the Alabama game, into action and leave Florida State’s immediate future in doubt. The Seminoles were favorites ahead of Clemson and Louisville in the ACC Atlantic (and the ACC overall), but losing Francois is a major blow to their offense.

