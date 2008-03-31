FORMULA ONE CHIEF LOVES NAZI HOOKERS

Don't know who Max Mosley is? Let me get you caught up: he's the head of Formula One racing whose father was a noted Nazi sympathizer during World War II. Max enjoyed a nice little five-hour S&M orgy with five hookers, which actually sounds like a lot of fun, if a little heavy on torture/foreplay. The part that was maybe a little unwise was MAKING A TAPE OF THE ENTIRE THING. After shelling out $5000, Mosley stood a concentration camp-style inspection. Fail a hooker's inspection? Ohhh, that's a paddlin':

Mosley was then bent over and strapped naked to a leather torture bench. The muscular blonde dealt him 15 savage blows. Towards the end Mosley was whimpering and gasped for breath. Reddened and bruised, he then received a further six strokes with a cane. His flogging over, he left the room before saying, "Thank you, mistress". After having his wounds dressed, Mosley makes the transformation from masochist to sadist. Now fully clothed, he bends two blonde girls over the whipping bench, their striped concentration camp-style uniform bottoms yanked down to expose their buttocks.[…] At one point the wrinkled 67-year-old… yells "she needs more of ze punishment!" while brandishing a LEATHER STRAP over a brunette's naked bottom… With each blow, the girl yelps in pain as grinning, grey-haired Mosley becomes clearly aroused. And after the beating, he makes her perform a sex act on him.

You know, you hear too many stories of people just getting a hooker, having plain ol' sex, and going about their day. I like Mosley's style. If you're gonna pay for it, hey, live a little. Splurge on those Nazi hookers. It may seem pricey, but they're gonna give you a really efficient orgy.