FORMULA ONE CHIEF LOVES NAZI HOOKERS

Don't know who Max Mosley is? Let me get you caught up: he's the head of Formula One racing whose father was a noted Nazi sympathizer during World War II. Max enjoyed a nice little five-hour S&M orgy with five hookers, which actually sounds like a lot of fun, if a little heavy on torture/foreplay. The part that was maybe a little unwise was MAKING A TAPE OF THE ENTIRE THING. After shelling out $5000, Mosley stood a concentration camp-style inspection. Fail a hooker's inspection? Ohhh, that's a paddlin':
Mosley was then bent over and strapped naked to a leather torture bench. The muscular blonde dealt him 15 savage blows. Towards the end Mosley was whimpering and gasped for breath. Reddened and bruised, he then received a further six strokes with a cane.
His flogging over, he left the room before saying, "Thank you, mistress". After having his wounds dressed, Mosley makes the transformation from masochist to sadist. Now fully clothed, he bends two blonde girls over the whipping bench, their striped concentration camp-style uniform bottoms yanked down to expose their buttocks.[…]
At one point the wrinkled 67-year-old… yells "she needs more of ze punishment!" while brandishing a LEATHER STRAP over a brunette's naked bottom… With each blow, the girl yelps in pain as grinning, grey-haired Mosley becomes clearly aroused. And after the beating, he makes her perform a sex act on him.
You know, you hear too many stories of people just getting a hooker, having plain ol' sex, and going about their day. I like Mosley's style. If you're gonna pay for it, hey, live a little. Splurge on those Nazi hookers. It may seem pricey, but they're gonna give you a really efficient orgy.
Lesbian Nazi Hookers Abducted by UFOs and Forced Into Weight Loss Programs – -all next week on With Leather.
And when it's all over, you say "ooo, what a lovely tea party"
FLUGGAENKOECHICEBOLSEN!!!!
The muscular blonde dealt him 15 savage blows.
If I'm paying, this sentence has a different meaning.
i’m at work and the video doesn’t work, so i’m kinda curious as to what the hell you put up there, Matt.
Also… old balls! Gross!
The safty word is banana.
Paddlin’ the school canoe… oh, you better believe that's a paddlin’
I'm putting that video on my iPod. That will be required viewing for any and all sex industry workers who think that my requests are too "out there".
In related news, you once jerked off while playing Wolfenstein 3-D
Did you say banana? BRING OUT THE FLEGHSHERFLUGEN DAS HAVEN MIS OUTTON!
Staring at my sandles? That's a paddlin'
Hey, Mistress Nazi. You'd think he'd be rich enough to splash out on some authentic uniforms. Those look like they were from the costume department of a kid's tv show. A German kid's tv show, probably. *Sings: I got pros, I got pros. In different historical scenarios. Next week it's Witchfinder General and the busty tavern wenches.
“she needs more of ze punishment!”
My guess is that this slogan is prominently featured in Doogie’s basement much like Notre Dame’s “Play Like A Champion Today”.
did he also get his beard caught in the pencil sharpener and confiscate all the tin?
The safe word is "gazoontite".
This video and this article has nothing to do with Nazis. They're not even Nazi uniforms!! They're only speaking German. Does that make them Nazis? How racist!! They're just standard prison guardprisoner role play uniforms (I know I know.. Im showing a little too much knowledge here!)
The British tabloids do this all the time. They present something true and then invent a whole new angle around it to sell trashy papers. They're fucking scumbags.
If you're smart enough to see that they made up the Nazi angle you'll see how lame this story really is.. Old guy fucks hookers. Hardly front page news.
I feel sorry for him. I hope he sues. Those tabloids deserve it. They recently lost in court over making up stories about Madeline McCanns parents.
Quick correction: Max Mosely isn't the chief of F1, that would be his fellow douchbag buddy Bernie Ecclestone, he actually is the head of FIA which is the international governing body of Auto Racing.
@SirTruthiness – While the hookers may not be wearing Nazi uniforms you can't deny their attempt at recreating a Nazi concetration camp scene. When you take into account the man's family past and what was being attempted here, it doesn't take a genuis to figure things out mate.
The muscular blonde dealt him 15 savage blows.
ARod’s attention is piqued.
^^^
Man, fuck tags.
friggin amateurs.
sin,
Marv Albert
SirTruth… the lice inspections and talking about being in for life and the prison uniforms, and a whole host of other things in the video make me thing the nazi reference isn't much a stretch, especially given that Mosley's father had Hitler at his wedding, which took place in the Nazi's Head of Propaganda's house. (I swear, not made up at all, scary, but true)
It's so funny. I often watch some funny videos and photos on myinterracialmatch.c o m . It said that there are some hot star such as Britney's photoes and videos there.
CanadianMark – They check for lice in ALL prisons, whether you're in for life, or whether you're in for not paying your parking fines. The jacket the girl is wearing could be the jacket from anything. It doesn't even have the pockets on the front like the black SS uniforms used to have, so its definitely not an authentic uniform. No markings, nothing. It looks just like a cheap generic costume uniform to me.
Mosley has also successfully managed to get the paper to remove the video from their website, indicating that what they did is legally questionable, otherwise their lawyers would have told them to keep it up.
The Nazi reference is put there by the tabloid to give the story an angle. It's a complete fabrication. If you believe it, you're exactly why the tabloids are rich, and the broadsheets that print real news that people need to know are dying.