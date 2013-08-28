Fox Sports 1 Isn’t Doing So Hot, So Maybe The Answer Is More Quality UFC Fight Nights

Tonight marks the first of what will hopefully be many, many, many weeknight UFC Fight Night shows on Fox Sports 1, and I say that not only as a man who wants to watch as much MMA fighting as humanly possible during any given week, but also as a guy who’d simply like to see ESPN get a little run for its money in the ratings. So far, though, that’s not happening, as FS1 averaged just 161,000 viewers in primetime and ESPN posted 2.17 million viewers. YIKES.
In fact, as Variety points out, FS1 barely even beat out the Speed network, which it replaced in your TV listings.
By comparison, ESPN, which has established a cable sports dynasty after more than 30 years on the air, averaged 2.17 million viewers in primetime last week with a lineup anchored by Major League Baseball action. Among sports nets, FS1 also trailed ESPN2 (473,000), NFL Network (383,000) and MLB Network (193.000) while outdrawing Golf Channel (137,000), NBC Sports Network (104,000), ESPNU (65,000) and NBA TV (58,000).
In total day, Fox Sports 1 averaged 81,000 viewers — down from the 100,000 of Speed last year.
So that means ESPN 2 > NFL Network > MLB Network > Fox Sports 1 > Golf Channel > NBC Sports, etc. etc. That’s still a pretty mighty ladder for FS1 to climb, what with people not buying into Donovan McNabb and Regis Philbin as sports analysts just yet, but it appears that the answer might lie with the one sports property that was a hit in its FS1 debut – the UFC.
In a recent interview with Caged In, Fox Broadcasting’s Senior VP of Programming and Research Mike Mulvihill reiterated the network’s stance from earlier this year that not only are the suits at FS1 sold on the potential of the world’s biggest MMA promotion (as if they needed any encouragement), but they’re also ready to promise us better cards than the debut, which gave us Chael Sonnen vs. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, which some people didn’t think was a good card at all.
You have to evaluate each event in its own context. Success for an FS1 event in July is going to be measured differently than success for a Fox broadcast event in December. In general, we’re looking for evidence that UFC is growing and further establishing itself as one of the most popular sports among younger fans. Given that our FS1 Fight Night on August 17th beat every network on television among Men 18-34 and Men 18-49, I think the evidence shows we’re going in the right direction.
We will absolutely have shows that rival or surpass the quality of our debut. In fact, I feel confident that we will have an event before the end of this year that will surpass even the quality of our debut night.
Mulvihill also believes that the UFC has great crossover potential for FS1, which could open the door to my idea for a new segment on Fox Football Daily called, “Who Will Brian Urlacher Wrestle Today?” and the former Chicago Bears linebacker could either face off against current UFC fighters or an actual bear. It would be pretty awesome.
Also, that is a mighty high expectation for FS1 to compete and challenge the WWL for the weeknight prime time viewing platform. It will take some time for people to come around to a new product, epsecially the casual sports fan who is used to watching sports center. they are goin got have some ups and downs. But good lead in live sports programming may help their Fox Sports Live program. A good live product such as UFC fight night.
*They are going to have some ups and downs
That’s why they should have gone UFC heavy to start until they can get a lot more NFL on. ESPN has everything except for the UFC, which is why NBC Sports baffles me by not putting more effort into hockey.
I think they are putting as much UFC into it as they can, while still appealing to the broader market. Its going to take a while for them to figure out the right mix. Doing College and NFL coverage right will help them too.
All I know bout FoxSports1 is that Katie Nolan is cute and seems like alot of fun.
Also as I don’t have a cable sub I get my viewing in via ps3 youtube and/or PC- so I don’t think I’m affecting the trackable viewership metrics for any sports network regardless
Katie’s pretty cool. I hope they keep her around.
Haven’t had any reason to watch FS1 since the debut fight night. Tonight is the second time I watch the channel. Kampmann is gonna get wrecked.
Poor, poor Kamping Mann :(
I’ve been hoping for weekly fight cards for a while. Do a Friday Night Fights thing with like, 4 – 7 good, mid-tier guys/gals and I’ll watch every single time.
Also, I thought Fight Night 26/Fox Sports 1 1 was a really good card. I think this one’s going to be really rad, too.
Dos Anjos is going to fuck up a cowboy tonight. Too bad, I kind of like Cerrone.
Eh, I think he’ll do his usual: kickbox a dude until he can catch a submission.
Plus, maybe someone will tell Cerrone that dos Anjos is a terrible boater, and then Cowboy’s BOAT RAGE will turn him into a murder-machine.
UFC is indeed the only thing I tune into FS1 for.
But then I don’t turn in to ESPN at all. Even for Monday Night Football (if they still have it).
FS1 needs to stop trying to compete with ESPN and just show UFC and report on the NFL and college football. If they want to “quirk” it then do a version of First Take with Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins.
oh god yes i want that first take version so bad
First of all, thank you for posting this, as I had no idea there was a live card tonight (though I do have my DVR set for the live prelims on Saturday).
Second, I will absolutely watch UFC and TUF on FS1, but their bright idea to turn their nightly highlight show into a sports version of “The View” pretty much guarantees I will always end up switching to ESPN come 11PM.
New idea for FS1; All Brittany Palmer coverage (waking up, showering, working out, eating luscious fruit, going to bed etc.) with UFC fights sprinkled in lightly here and there.
it would help if FS1 wasn’t buried deep with Golf TV and shit like that in my guide where I never think about it unless a post like this comes up to remind me of a UFC fight.