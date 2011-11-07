FYI Everyone Should Hate Michael Jordan Now

When it comes to sports “writers” I’m pretty bipolar over Jason Whitlock. On one hand, I think he’s absolutely hilarious in his unapologetic relentlessness of shoehorning himself into stories. His accusation that Derek Fisher is in cahoots with David Stern to convince the NBA players union to end the lockout by taking a deal that favors the owners is a riot, from the anonymous source to the way he peppered his rambling idea with comparisons to “The Wire.”
On the other hand, the same traits that make me laugh so much are also so incredibly abhorrent and pathetic for someone who claims to be a journalist. But that’s who Whitlock is and that’s what Fox Sports pays him to be, so we have to live with it while he “does the damn thing.” And the latest damn thing that he’s doing? Exposing Michael Jordan for being the greedy corporate pig that he is.
This is the ultimate betrayal. A league filled mostly with African-American young men who grew up wanting to be like Mike is finally getting to see just who Michael Jordan is. He’s a cheap, stingy, mean-spirited, cut-throat, greedy, uncaring, disloyal slave to his own bottom line.
Nike’s “Air Jordan” marketing strategy was based on getting black inner-city kids to worship Jordan and his shoes. Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, the Fab Five, etc., made Michael Jordan a billionaire. The NBA Players Association fought like crazy so the Bulls could make $30 million balloon payments to Jordan in each of his final two seasons in Chicago.
And now Jordan, as the owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, wants to be the face of ownership greed and vindictiveness.
Sellout.
And there’s plenty more, but you get the basic point there. You see, the Jordan that most of us knew and loved growing up – I’d say that 99% of my friends had the MJ Wingspan poster in their bedrooms in high school – is no more. The GOAT Jordan is an afterthought, because he’s been replaced by shrewd owner Jordan, and this new version of his Airness is the villain, because he owns something and wants it to make money.
The first thing we learned when the NBA locked the players out on July 1 is that 22 teams may have lost money last year. Actually, we learned that back in January, but it was the main point that the owners hammered home when the league shut down. Jordan, who owns the terrible Charlotte Bobcats, is one of those owners that allegedly lost money. So now, as he’s the biggest name among the middle market owners digging their heels in against the players, Jordan becomes the face of greed.
I’m not saying that I appreciate Jordan’s stance in this lockout – I actually think it’s quite horsesh*t, much like the rest of the owners’ stances – but I certainly understand it. The guy wants to make sure that he’s protected from his own bad decisions, just like the other owners that suck want to make sure they’re not on the hook for the terrible contracts that they give out. It’s not evil or selling out. It’s just business.
Yeah, but the reasonable argument of it being “just business” is so much harder to work into a frothy fit over. How can he weave elaborate conspiracy plots out of rational and responsible journalism? You ask too much of the man.
He’s an owner, not a player. If I was a co-owner and thought he was supporting the players, I’d sue him.
he lived long enough to see himself become the villain…HURRHURRDERP.. couldn’t stop myself, my apologies.
Can’t blame the guy for wanting to make more money and protect himself. *shrugs shoulders*
Jordan was a piece of shit when he played…he’s a piece of shit now. Where’s the news?
Michael Jordan…a…a…corporate sellout?
My God.
Everything we know is a lie.
You’re inspired photoshop of the Hitler stache really drives home the point that MJ is now a bad man. A very bad man that hates young black people who need money to support their entourages.
Just saying, that once the NHL started implementing salary caps and potential cuts into salary, everything got a lot better. Seriously, what do they expect? Mario Lemieux was in the same exact situation when he bought the team. So how is this any different? NBA players will still get paid massive amounts of money, along with everything they make in individual sponsorship. That’s my biggest problem with the whole thing. Salary caps make the game more enjoyable and spread the wealth of talent around the league. Better players in other areas=more money for everyone. If the players weren’t so blind about this fact they would gladly accept it and move on.
JakeNiehl – I think the difference between Mario Lemieux and Michael Jordan, is that Jordan is a dickhead and Lemieux is awesome. When the NHL was having labor negotiations, Lemieux opted to have the VP of the Pens vote because he was, at the time, a player / owner and it was a conflict of interest for him to vote on anything, although he did say a hard cap needs to be in place. Also, he saved the Pens from leaving Pittsburgh twice and last I checked, Jordan thought Hitler’s mustache was in style, therefore Jordan hates Jews.