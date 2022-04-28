Legendary chef and author Anthony Bourdain famously wrote the following in his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly: “Good food is very often, even most often, simple food.” With all due respect to Bourdain, that is not always true, something that I learned thanks to this video posted in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft featuring Purdue defensive lineman and prospective first-round selection George Karlaftis. Getting draft-ready with the help of @ChipotleTweets. Take a look at my Unwrapped episode #chipotlepartner pic.twitter.com/YJUoEZAZtD — George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3) April 19, 2022 “I get a big bowl, brown rice, I get probably extra or double brown rice,” Karlaftis said when asked about his go-to order at the fast casual restaurant. “I get triple steak, usually, and I get a bunch of cheese on it. That’s it. Really simple.” Simple. There’s that word, the common link between Bourdain’s thesis and Karlaftis’ order. Rice, lots of it. Steak, more of it. Cheese. It is, objectively, a simple order, but is simple good in this regard? Well, I have nothing else to do this afternoon in the lead-up to the Draft and can build in 30 minutes for a nap while I wait for pepcid to kick in and save my gastrointestinal tract from sheer agony, so why not find out? Simple, again, one would think, but there is a layer of complexity to this. Because I don’t want anyone making fun of me to my face like a good poster, I attempted to order this meal on my phone through the Chipotle app. The catch: It would not open, for some reason (my hunch is the microphones that are used to track the things I say so my ads on Instagram can be personalized picked up on this and tried to save me from myself). Ok, fine, let’s go through my computer, because God as my witness, I am not looking a human in the eyes as I do this. I ran into the issue of Chipotle quite literally will not let you order triple meat in a meal, nor will it let you specify double rice. As such, this was my order: (NOTE: This graphic says Karlaftis gets light cheese as opposed to “a bunch” and white rice instead of brown. I tried to split the difference in an attempt to make this 0.05 percent healthier.)

With the addition of a bag of chips, which I got because Chipotle’s chips are great, the order came out to exactly $25, which is easily the most I have ever spent there. After going to pick it up, here is what greeted me as I opened both bowls in my kitchen: Before eating, I did two things. One is something everyone should do when they order a bowl from Chipotle (or Moe’s, or Qdoba, etc.) and dumped the whole thing into a mixing bowl and tossed it together, so you get little bits of everything in every bite. This, admittedly, is a better tactic for when you are getting a bowl with more than 2.5 things in it, but I digress. It also gave me a chance to take out some of the bigger bits of cilantro — yes, I am part of the 20 or so percent of people who are genetically predisposed to think cilantro tastes like soap, which is why I generally veer away from Chipotle despite thinking it does a very good job. Anyway, I sat down after making sure my Brita was full because I knew I was going to need a lot of water, stared at the following picture, and started digging in. The first few bites were generally fine. If you have ever had steak or brown rice from Chipotle, you can almost certainly imagine what it was. I did notice the steak was over-seasoned, which is very much a thing I enjoy when I get food from here, and while I wasn’t able to get all of the cilantro out, obviously, it wasn’t much of a bother. The cheese was kind of just there in three or four of the forkfuls I consumed, since it got all melted and congealed. There were several bits of steak that I found about 10 minutes in that were wonderfully, perfectly fatty, which gave my life through the ultra-repetitive nature of this meal. And then, at the 17-and-a-half minute mark, disaster struck. Chipotle is liable to cook its steak well-done. When it is warm and mixed with other things, it’s a thing you can live with. When you are nearly 20 minutes into eating a bowl that only has a few things and has gone cold by this point, it is the single least pleasant experience on earth. Biting into it required activating muscles in my jaw that I have never used before in my life, the process of chewing seemed to take hours. It was, maybe, a minute. It got chewed up and swallowed, but it was one of the most unpleasant things I have ever consumed. I started noticing bits of cilantro more. At the 26-minute mark, I bit down on one and had a chill go down my spine. That happened again about five and a half minutes later.