Gervonta Davis Knocked Leo Santa Cruz Out Cold With A Vicious Uppercut

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz met on Halloween night in a battle for two division belts, as Davis put his WBA Super Lightweight title on the line against Santa Cruz’s WBA Super World Super Featherweight title. The two met at 130 pounds, with Davis as the bigger, stronger puncher and Santa Cruz as the slighter, longer fighter, and through five rounds, it was a tight, action-packed fight.

The fourth round saw tons of action as the two exchanged big punches as Santa Cruz stayed true to his word to do everything he could to make it an interesting and exciting fight for the fans.

However, that same uppercut that he somehow shook off in the fourth round came back in the sixth and put Santa Cruz out cold, as Davis rocked him in the corner and left the former four-division champ folded up on himself and under the ring ropes.

It was a brutal left uppercut that, the moment it landed, Davis knew was the punch that won him the fight as he simply turned and walked away having collected his 24th career win and 23rd career knockout, still with an unblemished resume. It was the kind of fight fans love to see and while it was a scary moment as Santa Cruz lay motionless under the ropes, he would eventually get to his feet but Davis’ power proved to be too much in this one.

Davis cements his place as one of the absolute best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, taking out a multiple time champion in Santa Cruz and certainly looks to be the beast of the 135-pound division where he’ll return surely looking to continue his dominance.