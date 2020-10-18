Unless you’re a fan of the Buffalo Bills, this NFL season has been pretty bleak for people in New York. Both the Giants and the Jets have been quite bad, as neither squad picked up a win through the first five weeks of the season. In what might be a good omen for the Jets, which have a game in the mid-afternoon window this week, the Giants were able to break the tri-state area’s season-long losing streak on Sunday afternoon.

New York played host to Washington, with the two sides playing one of the less dynamic games you’ll see. Still, the Giants were able to come out on top, 20-13, thanks to a big play in the fourth quarter by rookie linebacker Tae Crowder.

Washington signal caller Kyle Allen dropped back on a third-and-9 late in the fourth quarter. He was swarmed by the New York defense and lost control of the ball, putting it on the deck right in the vicinity of Crowder. The guy who had the distinction of bring Mr. Irrelevant in the 2020 NFL Draft scooped it up, took off in the other direction, and despite nearly getting chased down at the very end, made his way to the end zone.

Because this is the Giants we are talking about here, they did manage to make things interesting regardless. Washington was able to find the end zone on its final drive of the game when Allen dropped a dime into the arms of Cam Sims.

They decided to go for the win, but New York’s defense held up and prevented them from converting. Washington’s attempt at an onside kick failed, and as a result, the final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is a hero in the Big Apple.