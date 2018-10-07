The Panthers Stunned The Giants On A Walk-Off 63-Yard Field Goal By Graham Gano

10.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Watching a kicker absolutely mash a ball is one of life’s simplest pleasures. Graham Gano did just that on Sunday afternoon, and as a result, the Carolina Panthers took down the New York Giants to move to 3-1 on the year.

The Giants had just scored on its prior possession to take a 31-30 lead, as Saquon Barkley took a pass from Eli Manning and scampered for six. It was quite the play by the rookie, who jumped into the end zone from about four yards out.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1049031306925862912/video/1

There was just one problem: Barkley scored with 1:08 left on the clock, which gave Cam Newton time to get the Panthers into position to kick a game-winning field goal. Newton got Carolina down to the Giants’ 45, and with six seconds left, the team decided to turn down letting Newton fire a rocket into the end zone.

