Greg Hardy Is Back, Unapologetic, And Hasn’t Learned A Damn Thing

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the NFL, during which players wear pink accoutrements and the NFL shop sells extra pink crap under the guise of raising awareness for breast cancer in lieu of actual money. It’s a perfect analogy to how the NFL treats domestic violence, an issue arguably closer to the hearts of women: Paying it lip service without any actual substance to back it up.
How else to explain the continued presence of Greg Hardy in the NFL? His 10-game suspension, already inexplicably reduced to four upon appeal, is now over, and he is preparing to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys for the first time on Sunday. That suspension was for throwing his girlfriend down onto a pile of automatic weapons, dragging her through the house and choking her neck enough to leave marks. He was convicted of assault in a court of law, before appealing that decision, paying off the victim to disappear, and having his conviction overturned when the prosecution couldn’t find her to testify.
There’s little dispute that Hardy assaulted a woman, but the lack of a security video apparently spared him the nationwide shaming that Ray Rice, still unsigned, went through. Rice has been contrite about his own violence, but Hardy has very much gone the other way, going so far as to objectify women in his first public comments since he was unofficially suspended (with pay) by the NFL last year.
Ray Rice isn’t playing because he is a running back that is past his prime. Greg Hardy is playing because he is a dynamic pass rusher in his prime.
If teams thought that Ray Rice could contribute, then he would be on a team.
Also, there is video of Rice just beating the hell out of his girl, and literally nothing but likely assumption towards Hardy. That video (right or wrong) makes his situation much more real for everyone.
OK, so then what’s the excuse for Junior Galette being in the NFL and Rice not?
There’s footage of Galette acting like a raging bull beating everyone in sight with a belt. THAT is beating the hell out of people. Still in the league, injured or not.
I think that’s where productivity on the field comes in to play. Nobody thinks Rice can play anymore AND there’s video.
You’re right, but I dunno.. This becomes a fan thing now, but I think he can still go. Anyhow, we can talk in circles about this knucklehead Hardy, but I mostly just think its fubar that Rice became the lone victim of the NFL’s commitment towards better treatment of women.
It is fubar, but the whole thing was just mishandled completely.
If you want some real outrage, it needs to be directed at have zero laws that hold these guys accountable, whether the women want to or not.
Indeed.
