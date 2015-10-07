Greg Hardy Is Back, Unapologetic, And Hasn’t Learned A Damn Thing

USA TODAY Sports

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the NFL, during which players wear pink accoutrements and the NFL shop sells extra pink crap under the guise of raising awareness for breast cancer in lieu of actual money. It’s a perfect analogy to how the NFL treats domestic violence, an issue arguably closer to the hearts of women: Paying it lip service without any actual substance to back it up.

How else to explain the continued presence of Greg Hardy in the NFL? His 10-game suspension, already inexplicably reduced to four upon appeal, is now over, and he is preparing to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys for the first time on Sunday. That suspension was for throwing his girlfriend down onto a pile of automatic weapons, dragging her through the house and choking her neck enough to leave marks. He was convicted of assault in a court of law, before appealing that decision, paying off the victim to disappear, and having his conviction overturned when the prosecution couldn’t find her to testify.

There’s little dispute that Hardy assaulted a woman, but the lack of a security video apparently spared him the nationwide shaming that Ray Rice, still unsigned, went through. Rice has been contrite about his own violence, but Hardy has very much gone the other way, going so far as to objectify women in his first public comments since he was unofficially suspended (with pay) by the NFL last year.