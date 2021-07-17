On his seventh attempt in the Pacific Skateboard Vert Best Trick competition at this year’s Summer X-Games, 12-year-old Gui Khury pulled off an unreal 1080 spin move in the halfpipe to win the gold medal.

It is the first such trick ever to be pulled off in competition, and Khury is the youngest gold medalist in the history of the X-Games.

To make things even better for Khury, he pulled off the trick right in front of the legendary Tony Hawk, likely making a surreal win even more incredible for the young Brazilian skateboarder.

12-year-old Gui Khury 🇧🇷 is the champion of the "Pacific Skateboard Vert Best Trick" X-Games pic.twitter.com/fOIMAurgZ3 — Iruk (@IRUKLugo) July 17, 2021

The part you might miss from the highlight is that the 53-year-old Hawk was not just in attendance or there for kicks. The legend was himself competing in the Vert Best Trick competition, meaning Khury beat Hawk for the win.

As Michelle Bruton explains at Forbes, Khury last year became the first skater ever to land a 1080 on a traditional sized vert ramp, and this was his first time landing it in competition. To be sure, this kid seems like the future of skating, already bending gravity and reaching unprecedented heights before he hits his teenage years. To land this groundbreaking trick in front of Hawk, a legend dipping his toes back in, makes the full-circle moment all the more special.