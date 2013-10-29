Halloween Baseball Is Officially October’s Best Kind Of Baseball

I mean, sure, the World Series is still going on, but does it involve a San Diego Chargers cheerleader hitting a home run and high-fiving the Jamaican bobsled team?
Welcome San Diego State University’s annual “Halloween contest,” a baseball game played entirely in costume, even if your costume keeps you from effectively playing baseball. Highlights include a double play involving both Buddy The Elf and Barack Obama, a man in a gorilla suit giving signs and the aforementioned Jamaican bobsled team trying to run the bases IN THE BOBSLED.
Via the YouTube description:
Members of the SDSU baseball team took part in the annual Halloween Baseball Contest and Game on Sunday afternoon at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The Red team beat the Black team, 5-3, in a four-inning affair. Players in costume ranging from Captain America to a Charger Girl to the Jamaican bobsled team made it a fun afternoon for all.
What’re the chances we could get the Red Sox and the Cardinals to say f*ck it and play game 6 like this?
Oh man… Matt Adams in a Baby Costume.
Buh..buh…but why didn’t they blackface?
watching the Instagram icon try to slide into second was pretty awesome!
I loved this.
Nuff people say they know they cant believe,
Jamaica we have a bobsled team
Nuff people say they know they can’t believe,
Jamaica we have a bobsled team.
We have the one derice,
and the one Junior.,
yule Brenner,
and the man Sanka
The fastest of the fastest of Jamaican sprinters,
go to Oymipcs,
fight for Jamaica
the fastest of the fastest of Jamaican sprinters,
respect to the man Irv Blitser