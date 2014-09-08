Here Are The 10 Best Football GIFs And Vines From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best of the worst, the worst of the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your first installment featuring Antonio Brown’s karate kick and a very sad Tom Brady.
“IN THE FACE”
“IN THE FACE”
Best blooper since the buttfumble
Even the offensive lineman at Michigan State hit hard
The reaction of someone who just lost the game for their team
A.J. Green doing his best Barry Sanders impression
Brady is a twat
