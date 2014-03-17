Here’s Dick Vitale With Some Analysis About Virginia Coach Tony Bennett And A Stripper

Imagine my excitement to hear that ESPN’s legendary NCAA basketball analyst and maniacal shouting bald man Dick Vitale was dishing out stripper stories about Tony Bennett. Of course, it makes more sense that the guy talking about college hoops for a living would be referring to Virginia Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett, who was named the ACC Coach of the Year after leading his team to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and not the iconic singer, who probably has upwards of 12 billion stripper stories of his own to tell.

Instead, last night, Vitale quickly told the story of how Virginia’s Tony Bennett has not only met the singer of the same name, but also one other person who shares the moniker. Except this one is a little more interesting and, honestly, I’d like to know more about how they met and where she works, Dickie V. LEAD ME TO THE BOOBIES, BAY-BEE! Seriously, I bet Vitale cleans up at Mons Venus in the offseason.

