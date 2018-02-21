A Two-Star Running Back Recruit May Have The Best Highlight Video In High School Football

02.20.18

Hi hello, let’s talk about a high school football player’s recruiting video, which might be the most amazing thing to ever come out of this genre. Usually, watching highlight videos can be something of a chore, but I promise you, if you enjoy watching running backs with a little bit of beef on them just mash dudes, you are going to enjoy the next two minutes of your life.

Meet Devonte Lee, an Oklahoma City native who signed with the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2017 Early Signing Period. Lee is a 2-star prospect, according to his 247Sports Composite rating, and is listed at 5’10 and 215 points.

The thing is, I have seen his highlight video, and after watching two minutes of his best moments on the field, I am convinced that this tremendous young man is a 19-star prospect who is 35 feet tall and 2,000 pounds of pure titanium. ROLL THE FOOTAGE.

