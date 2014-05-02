Holy Crap, Here’s Footage Of The Chicago White Sox Throwing The 1919 World Series

The Chicago White Sox throwing the 1919 World Series stopped being sports fact and started being pop culture decades ago. It’s the story behind Eight Men Out and Field Of Dreams, and is just one of those things we accept as fact despite it happening 100 years ago. It’s also one of those things you don’t expect to wake up on a Friday morning in 2014 and just see.

Regardless, here’s some amazing footage from the 1919 World Series, found like most things on the Internet via Reddit, featuring clips from various games between the Black Sox and the Cincinnati Reds. It’s the kind of thing you expect to come at you from a mysterious cornfield.

It also features amazing cards like this:

Enjoy. If any of you reunite with your dead father during this, let me know about it in the comments section below.