How To Watch Bellator 255: Free Live Stream, Start Time, And Full Card

Bellator MMA will make its highly-anticipated debut on Showtime Friday, April 2, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The entire card will be streamed live here at Uproxx for free from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The main event features Bellator double-champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire facing off in a rematch with Emmanuel Sanchez for the 145-pound belt and a spot in the finals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix Tournament against the unbeaten A.J. McKee. Freire was named Bellator’s top pound-for-pound fighter in the organization’s inaugural rankings earlier this week and he’s rattled off six-consecutive wins. He faces off against Sanchez, who presented the champ’s toughest test over the last three years, pushing him to a decision.

The main card also features unbeaten Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of UFC’s retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who makes his Bellator debut against Mike Hamel.

Bellator 255 Main Card:

Featherweight title: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez in the semifinals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix Tournament

Neiman Gracie vs. Jason Jackson

Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel

Bellator 255 Preliminary Card

Kana Watanabe vs. Alejandra Lara

Jose Augusto vs. Jonathan Wilson

Fabio Aguiar vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

Jordan Newman vs. Branko Busick

Roman Faraldo vs. Trevor Gudde

Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Magomed Magomedov

Mandel Nallo vs. Ricardo Seixas

Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez

Bellator 255 kicks off three consecutive weeks of fights, with Bellator 256 scheduled for April 9 and Bellator 257 on April 16.