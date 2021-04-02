BELLATOR MMA/Lucas Noonan
How To Watch Bellator 255: Free Live Stream, Start Time, And Full Card

Bellator MMA will make its highly-anticipated debut on Showtime Friday, April 2, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The entire card will be streamed live here at Uproxx for free from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The main event features Bellator double-champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire facing off in a rematch with Emmanuel Sanchez for the 145-pound belt and a spot in the finals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix Tournament against the unbeaten A.J. McKee. Freire was named Bellator’s top pound-for-pound fighter in the organization’s inaugural rankings earlier this week and he’s rattled off six-consecutive wins. He faces off against Sanchez, who presented the champ’s toughest test over the last three years, pushing him to a decision.

The main card also features unbeaten Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of UFC’s retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who makes his Bellator debut against Mike Hamel.

Bellator 255 Main Card:

  • Featherweight title: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez in the semifinals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix Tournament
  • Neiman Gracie vs. Jason Jackson
  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May
  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel

Bellator 255 Preliminary Card

  • Kana Watanabe vs. Alejandra Lara
  • Jose Augusto vs. Jonathan Wilson
  • Fabio Aguiar vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
  • Jordan Newman vs. Branko Busick
  • Roman Faraldo vs. Trevor Gudde
  • Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Magomed Magomedov
  • Mandel Nallo vs. Ricardo Seixas
  • Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez

Bellator 255 kicks off three consecutive weeks of fights, with Bellator 256 scheduled for April 9 and Bellator 257 on April 16.

