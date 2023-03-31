Watch Hunter Renfroe’s Outrageous No-Look Catch That Stunned Shohei Ohtani

Major League Baseball had its Opening Day on Thursday, and among some incredible team and individual performances, the late game in Oakland between the A’s and Angels provided the lasting highlight of the first day of the season.

In a rather shocking turn of events, it was someone other than Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani delivering the highlight for the Angels, as right fielder Hunter Renfroe set the bar incredibly high for the 2023 Catch of the Year race with a preposterous no-look catch that Ohtani could not believe on the mound.

WHAT WAS THAT 😱 pic.twitter.com/5weADj8bGt — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 31, 2023

Renfroe gets turned around by the deep fly ball from Jace Peterson, but somehow spins around and just throws his glove out into the perfect spot to haul in the ball for an out to help preserve a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. The side angle shows that Renfroe had his head completely turned around as he reached out and just happened to run into the ball for the catch.

casual no look backhanded stab pic.twitter.com/B9IDfRan0b — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 31, 2023

Ohtani’s reaction is priceless, as the typically stoic MVP threw his hands up in celebration of his teammate saving him from having to deal with a leadoff double in a 1-0 game. Renfroe plays it off incredibly well, like he absolutely knew he had it all the way. It’s not always the case that Opening Day provides an enduring highlight that’ll be replayed throughout the season, but I feel safe in saying this will be the bar we measure incredible catches to for the rest of the year.