NFL Insider Ian Rapoport’s Report On Dez Bryant Joining The Saints Was Hilariously Interrupted By His Son

11.07.18 33 mins ago
Working from home has its advantages. You can work in your bed sometimes! All your food is right there if you need to eat something. And the commute, buddy, the commute is a breeze. But there are downsides to not having a true office to visit. Distractions are everywhere, and sometimes you just can’t get the peace and quiet you need to get the job done. That was certainly the case for Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, as the NFL Network contributor appeared on air to talk about Dez Bryant signing with the New Orleans Saints. Bryant’s signing is big news for a team that hopes to make a Super Bowl run this year, and Rapoport had followed Bryant’s free agency in earnest. But when he tried to give his report during an NFL Network roundtable, he looked … distracted. That’s because his son, Jude, was home sick from school. So when a remote control appeared on screen and Rapoport looked away from the camera, well, we knew something fun was about to happen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dez Bryant
TAGSCute KidsDEZ BRYANTNFL NETWORK

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP