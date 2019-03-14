Getty Image

When the FBI announced arrest warrants in relation to a case where rich parents were paying off colleges to accept their children, it was seen to only involve minor D1 sports. Water polo, track and field, rowing, etc. were among the typical white-collar sports involved, and it resulted in the arrests of well-known celebrities like Felicity Huffman. For sports like D1 basketball and football, they appeared to be getting away clean.

However, some of the more major sports may not be out of the woods just yet. The initial report didn’t feature any well-known names, but an article from Yahoo! Sports recently broke down two of the names that could cause a problem for major college athletics. Martin Fox and Luke Riddell are two individuals who could prove to be a problem for schools everywhere, especially Riddell.

In terms of the FBI report, Riddell was apparently taking SAT’s for the bribed students so they could enter university with a score that he manufactured. This goes deeper, however, when you consider Riddell’s day job at IMG Academy, a well-known pro sports factory High School based in Bradenton, Florida.