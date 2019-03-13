Getty Image

Felicity Huffman’s indictment for her alleged involvement in the ivy league admissions scheme known as Operation Varsity Blues continues to bring fresh updates. Of course, it also resurrected a poorly aging tweet, some unsuccessful ridicule from Donald Trump Jr., and jokes aplenty about “Aunt Becky,” but when it comes down to the legal side of things, Huffman, Lori Loughlin, and dozens of others are on the hook for some serious white collar crimes. These charges could result in up to five years behind bars, and on Tuesday morning, the FBI wasn’t messing around when it came to arresting the Desperate Housewives actress. The LA Times reports that the federal agents arrived at her house and arrested Huffman at gunpoint: