Felicity Huffman Was Arrested At Gunpoint During An Early Morning FBI Raid For Operation Varsity Blues

03.13.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Felicity Huffman’s indictment for her alleged involvement in the ivy league admissions scheme known as Operation Varsity Blues continues to bring fresh updates. Of course, it also resurrected a poorly aging tweet, some unsuccessful ridicule from Donald Trump Jr., and jokes aplenty about “Aunt Becky,” but when it comes down to the legal side of things, Huffman, Lori Loughlin, and dozens of others are on the hook for some serious white collar crimes. These charges could result in up to five years behind bars, and on Tuesday morning, the FBI wasn’t messing around when it came to arresting the Desperate Housewives actress. The LA Times reports that the federal agents arrived at her house and arrested Huffman at gunpoint:

When Felicity Huffman opened the door to her Los Angeles home at 6 a.m. Tuesday, she was met by FBI agents with their guns drawn, according a source familiar with the incident. The agents informed her of the charges in a sweeping college admissions fraud case and handcuffed her, the source said. Huffman spent hours in federal custody at a detention center in downtown Los Angeles.

Around The Web

TAGSbriberyFELICITY HUFFMANoperation varsity blues

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP