In Sickness And In Health: The Story Of Montezuma’s Wedding Present

I got married in Mexico on Saturday. It was beautiful: an exotic setting with a small guest list and countless personal touches. On Monday, food poisoning kept us vomiting and shitting across 4000 miles, two airports, two flights, and a very long customs line.
The morning we left our resort, we both ordered the huevos rancheros. It seemed a fitting goodbye to Mexico, and I’d ordered it earlier during our stay. It was good, but I ate sparingly — I was fixated on checking out, tipping various hotel employees, and getting to the airport on time. We managed to do all that, check our two heavy pieces of luggage, and board the first leg of our journey — Puerto Vallarta to Dallas-Forth Worth.
Halfway through the flight, Jenny frowned at me. “Babe, I don’t feel good.” She gestured to her abdomen, a circular motion encompassing everything below the lungs and above the hips. I quizzed her about the specifics of her discomfort, trying to figure out the problem. Was it gas? Cramps? Indigestion? She left for the bathroom, returned, and reported that nothing happened. That seemed like a good thing, but I’m not a doctor.
Prior to a bout of the flu that struck on New Year’s Eve this year, Jenny hadn’t thrown up in 22 years (it helps that she doesn’t drink). That night, she was so thrown off by the unfamiliar feeling of needing to vomit that she puked in the sink. “Let’s make it another 22 years,” I said while scooping chunks out of the basin and dumping them in the toilet.
But her next streak ended at seven months, as we began the final descent into Dallas. She grabbed the air-sickness bag and let loose with a liquid vigor that knocked the bag from her hands. It landed upright, thankfully, and I moved it under my feet after handing her my air-sickness bag. Then I noticed that I had huevos rancheros and bile underfoot. I examined the now-empty bag and found a hole in the bottom — Jenny had blown it out with the force of her expulsion. I was disgusted, but more than a little impressed. I told her it was okay, and the saint next to us offered a Zip-Loc of baby wipes.
“Daddy, it stinks,” said the blond little boy behind us. Two days earlier, the kid had screamed during the entire hour-long boat ride that Jenny took to the private beach where we got married. Payback’s a bitch, shitbird.
***
We landed without further incident, but Jenny was white-faced and weak as we de-planed. Give American Airlines credit — the flight attendants were more than gracious, actually thanking us for telling them about the mess in 18E. Uh, you’re welcome?
(An important side note here. Since we started dating, Jenny and I have done our best to avoid discussing our bowel movements. The way we see it, the line will eventually be crossed — especially when we have kids. “I don’t poop,” she often assures me after lighting a match in the bathroom, “I make flowers.” Other times she tells me not to enter a room: “I just made some potpourri in here.”)
“I’m going to shit my pants.” This was my food-poisoned bride as we went up the never-ending ramparts and journeyed down infinite moving walkways at DFW. Everything’s bigger in Texas, particularly the distance from international gate to restroom.
“You’re going to make it,” I said, more hoping than believing. We exited a moving walkway, and around the corner I saw the blessed stick figures of male and female: “There!”
“I’m going to be a while.”
She was correct. The passengers from our flight all passed by, and then another. When Jenny finally exited, her face was pale and shameful. “I made a lot of dirty flower water,” she said.
“I figured.”
“Can I tell you something else?”
“Of course.”
“I courtesy flushed three times.”
“That was really nice of you.” We continued walking — made it past another bathroom, even — and entered into the Great Hall of Clusterfuck: customs. I’ve seen shorter lines for Space Mountain, and we were down to 65 minutes to make our flight to LaGuardia. After a few switchbacks in line, Jenny begged out and sat down against the wall. I went to a customs agent and said the magic words: “My wife has food poisoning and collapsed…” BINGO BANGO FRONT OF THE LINE.
I repeated this trick at the line to re-check our luggage, needlessly reminding Jenny to play it up.
ME: Be sure to look sick.
HER: [looks at me with dead face, trudges forward]
***
Right around now is the time I’d like to issue a sincere “fuck you” to American Airlines and the Dallas-Fort Worth airport. We had an eighty-minute layover. Considering gates close about 15 minutes prior to takeoff, that gives a man 65 minutes to make it through customs, pick up his luggage, re-check his luggage, go through security, and take a train to the other terminal where the next flight leaves from. Not much time for wiggle room if one has kids or, say, a bride hobbled by violent gastro-intestinal illness.
So I exited the SkyTrain at a dead run minutes before our flight was supposed to leave, leaving Jenny with an impassioned “STAY ALIVE! I WILL FIND YOU!” (*may not be exact quote) So off I go, running in flip-flops, carry-on bag in each hand, all the way to the last gate, because it is always the last gate when you’re about to miss your flight.
To my surprise, the gate was open — they’d held the door for a few connecting passengers, and I begged for an extra three or four minutes while my sickly wife made her way. I found her three gates down, approximating a delicate version of hurrying. She confessed the need to puke again, and her eyes kept leap-frogging to the nearest trashcan. But we made it without further incident — although they did have to unseal the aircraft door to let us on the flight.
Once aboard, we found a gloriously empty plane and took an entire row to ourselves a few short paces from the bathrooms. As Jenny made another lengthy deposit in there, I took a moment to consider my good fortune. “Strange,” I thought, “how we had the same breakfast but only she got sick.”
***
She was lying with her head in my lap when I asked her to sit up. “Sorry,” I said. “I really had to fart and I didn’t want to do it in your face.” I’d been feeling bloated for most of the flight, but I’m a male in his mid-30s: it’s not unusual for me to have gas. This was a particularly insistent brand of gas, though, and I made my way to the bathroom. I spent several minutes on the toilet, but nothing happened.
Just like Jenny on the last flight.
And that’s when I knew. I came back to the seat and got outfitted with a sturdy plastic trash bag. If Jenny could lay waste to a common air-sickness bag, it was certainly no match for me. I only vomit one way: violently, to the point that it comes out both my mouth and nose. You know how you need to brush your teeth to get rid of that awful burn after you throw up? Imagine that feeling in your nose, and not being able to do anything about it.
As we began the initial descent, I let loose. In a way, it was a relief. When you feel ill in public, the physical discomfort is accompanied by a sense of dread: Oh God, am I going to be sick? Gotta try not to barf. Control your breathing. Don’t barf. Don’t barf don’t barf don’t barf don’t barf. Letting go and just throwing it up ends all that. There’s freedom in puking.
There’s misery, too — particularly if where you’re puking is into a garbage bag on a plane. We landed and once again thanked a flight crew that was entirely too sympathetic and understanding. “Thanks for the bag of vomit! Feel better soon,” said their kindly furrowed brows.
From the jetway to the baggage claim at LaGuardia, Jenny — now recognized by the airline as temporarily disabled — rode in a wheelchair pushed by a geographically-appropriate surly airline worker, while I zombie-trudged next to them. When we reached the baggage claim, I staggered into the restroom for some diarrhea, but my guts weren’t really in it — not the way they were for the Exorcist-style evacuation on descent, anyway. It was just garden-variety diarrhea, and I exited the bathroom to a garden-variety wait for luggage and a garden-variety cab line. We made it, I thought.
It’s funny the way a New York City cab crashing over Long Island Expressway potholes can change your perspective, or at least your gastro-intestinal stability. Throughout the rally car ride from Queens to Brooklyn on the LIE to BQE to Flatbush Avenue, our faces passed through varying stages of light green to pale-faced wan, but we managed to get back to our apartment without painting the cab in horrible new colors and smells.
We were finally home. Home to crackers and water and air-conditioning that we turned back on in furious haste. I discarded my pants and shirt, and instantly felt more comfortable. That’s when I noticed my distended belly. “Hey babe,” I said, “Crazy how I’ve got this belly after not eating since breakfast, huh?”
“It’s probably just gas,” she said.
“Yeah, I’ll pop some Tums.”
Then something in my stomach wrenched, and I knew it wasn’t something for Tums to handle. It was an evil to be expelled. I ran to the bathroom, shoved my underwear to my ankles, and sat down.
Nothing. Phew, I thought.
Then Jenny materialized in front of me with a freshly lined trash can. I opened my mouth, and with it a gate from Hell. Sitting on the toilet, with my bride holding a trash can in front of my face, I ejected a stream of evil that was less huevos rancheros and more “every sin Man ever committed.” It went on for a minute, or maybe several minutes. It felt like forever.
“Wow,” Jenny said. “You really DO puke through your nose.”
I made it to bed, eventually. Jenny laid out trash cans on the way to the bathroom, a psychological comfort but ultimately unnecessary as we crawled our way back to health. Due back at work the next day, I called out sick, and we spent the day in bed together in a way that most newlyweds do not. In lieu of champagne, we shared a sleeve of Saltines.
***
Everyone goes to weddings, and so everyone’s a wedding critic. The modern bourgeois wedding checklist goes on for days — open bar; gift bags; rustic tchotchkes; bridesmaid dresses that flatter the bridesmaids; a ceremony and toasts that somehow match the sensibility of the bride and groom; and above all else, intimacy.
Intimacy: a feeling that, regardless of the number of people present, you’re part of something personal and private. A feeling of closeness beyond the standard bonds of friendship.
It’s the word I use when people ask me, “What was your wedding like?”
I say, “intimate,” and it reminds me that I should buy my wife some flowers.
Nothing brings a couple together better than experiencing things that make them wish they were way farther apart. Congrats; hope Montezuma’s about done having his way with you both.
Um, congratulations?
“In sickness and in health . . . ” At least it was on the way home and not on the way there. Here’s to healthy and happy marriage.
um, the best way i can say this is that you are really venturing into Kevin Smith territory with this one. really. tmi.
Definitely Drew Magary territory!
Golgothan!
At least it was after all the fun stuff!
Big congrats to you both!
Cap, despite (or because of?) the subject matter I’m reminded that you are a top-notch writer. Really enjoy the long(er) form post.
Congrats on the marriage. That’s a beautiful photo.
And, with quite a bit of understatement I will say, food poisoning is the worst. At least with the post-drinking barf-o-rama, there was the hopefully fun drunkeness.
That was the most touching “this week in poop” ever. Congratulations!
“Imagine that feeling in your nose, and not being able to do anything about it.”
Well, there is a NetiPot, but I wouldn’t fault you if you didn’t have one handy.
^ This fuckin’ guy
I have a NetiPot for this exact reason.
Congrats!!! I lived in Mexico for 2 months, and let’s just say my bowels have never been the same.
Finished reading this and my bowels just lurched. Good, descriptive writing, Matt. And congrats! Now I gotta go take a dump.
Huevos rancheros. I made them for my family from a recipe we learned in Spanish class in 8th grade and everyone but me got sick. Nothing like the death stares they gave me as they all spent the weekend sick and I was completely fine.
“Eggs: cook them all the way through….and never get them in Mexico; How I celebrated the first days of Marriage” by Matt Ufford. Available at Amazon.com
+bestseller
/ Searches Amazon.com
/ Depressed he didn’t find Ufford’s new book.
Would that make a good bathroom book?
First off congrats she must be a wonderful woman. I had a similar situation with an ex of mine, in a disgusting way it brings you closer together. Forever alone.
Yes, weddings are full of wonderful moments that you’ll never forget. Excuse me if I don’t want to look at the wedding album.
I also had a terribly traumatic event in the Dallas-Fortworth clusterfuck that is their airport a few years ago.
Landed from JFK on my back back to San Diego and there just happened to be a fucking tornado outside..
“I was only supposed to be in this fucking state for 85 minutes, and now I’m going to die here…”
12 hours later and being forced to sleep in the airport while watching people fist fight over cots, I made it out okay
/never having a layover there again
Anyway, congrats man!
To be fair to DFW, they had a plane crash there due to wind shear in the ’80s, so now they’re super-concerned about any possibility of weather-related crashes. They’ll ground planes if there’s even the slightest chance of something like that happening again. Which sounds OK to me. I might change my mind if I ever have to sleep in an airport, though.
An affair to remember, indeed!
Well, I hope that stays as the worst day of your marriage. Should only get better, right?
Good luck to you guys!
Wonderful pic and an even better story – so we’re not doing tequila shots tonight?
Congrats on the wedding, Captain. On the poop, not so much.
That was so sweet, I needed three kleenex to wipe my eyes, and a half-roll of toilet paper for my ass.
Congrats, CPT.
Wish the best of luck. DFW Intergalactic is a labyrinth of fuck. Please tell me the rest of the trip went well. PEACE
So I’m thinking you guys stayed in Sayulita, but where was the boat ride too? Or… you stayed at the Four Seasons in Punta Mita and took a boat to get married between there and Sayulita? Intriguing.
As someone who can’t eat a fucking thing in Pittsburgh without vomiting my guts out, I feel your pain. At least you guys can say that your stomachs succumbed to Montezuma’s Revenge. My stomach peaces out when I eat at Primanti Brothers or a Chipotle.
As a Pittsburgh native, I warn everyone to avoid Primanti’s. Decaying rat lungs are a better choice.
Really? I’m a Pittsburgh native also. I just found it underwhelming more than anything. However, this is coming from someone who once ate a family pack of Taco Bell tacos (ten) in the car on the way to the movies.
How dare you speak ill of Primanti Bros. Honestly tho, best sandwich in the ‘burgh is undoubtedly at Fathead’s at 18th and Carson in the Sou’side. The Killer Chicken is well… Killer, and the southside slopes is a pure dangerzone of goodness.
the Wanzco sandwich is also brilliant.
prof talc; I’m thinking there was some sort of herb consumption beforehand?
Congratulations you sick fuck.
/meant it in the good way
Here I was expecting the first sexbag post-marriage to return back to the original days with anal tips. I guess I was right?
â€œIâ€™m going to shit my pants.â€
I lol’d. Been there, done that. Glad that you and your new wife are getting better. Congratulations on the marriage and surviving Mexico.
I lol’d at that as well.
Dude .. sorry. Food poisoning … that just sucks.
But the story about it is entertaining as hell, if that’s any comfort whatsoever. Probably not.
And THAT is why you don’t have weddings in Mexico. All joking aside, congratulations and glad you had fun for the first part.
But in all honesty, a LEGIT 80-90% of people get sick when they venture into another country. I’ve been living in Peru, and I was one of the lucky few that never got Montezuma’s Revenge. But just about every other gringo I know evacuated their bowels non-stop for a week or two.
I blame the shitty 1-ply TP they use and the insistence on using bars of soap instead of liquid. Stink-finger and poor cleansing habits = gastric distress.
And DFW IS jacked up. It’s fucking huge and confusing. And going from one terminal to another is practically a marathon-length ordeal. Be grateful you didn’t have to drive there, there’s all kinds of construction happening in that area. And of course, American Airlines is in the midst of bankruptcy now, so they’re probably even more efficient than airlines usually are.
Worst…SexBag…EVER!
Seriously though- congrats and welcome home
George Brett is on line #2, he wants to buy your story.
Congrats on your wedding and welcome to the married fraternity, we have our own section of jokes.
Sexy Thursday now! SWEET!
That is the most beautifully written thing I’ve ever read about fecal matter and vomit. Congrats?
Side note I’ve been to Mexico a few times and neither I or any of my friends got sick, same for Costa Rico. HOWEVER, last trip to Mexico I ate eggs every morning at different places, ceviche several times, etc. nothing, and a few days after getting back got FP bad from a damn Subway shop.
So for your anniversary try a tour of the Pepto Bismol Plant at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Sorry to hear about the adventuresome return flight, at least it wasn’t in the day before the wedding…
S/F and good job on the bride. From the pic it looks like you married Pippa whats-her-name. Yes I am a former Cpl, and yes I was checking out your wife’s butt.
Her butt?
[kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
That reminds me, FGB day is rapidly approaching.
/Puts down the booze
Florida Girls Basketball Day?
Congrats. And I hope you both enjoyed your first sex.
/The Pope
And that’s why you never wear white during a trip to Mexico.
Glad you two kids got home alive.
They left the kids at the pool.
Congrats ! Hope y’all caught the donkey show.
Glad to know your Umenyiora-Themed Honeymoon went off without a hitch.
Mazel Tov to the both of you. Here’s to hoping that from now on, the only thing firing out of both ends will be happiness.
And possibly love, but that’s it.
The only thing that I absolutely ADORED about my last apartment was the fact that the toilet was right next to the bathtub.
This meant when I got a combination 24 hour flu/food poisoning, I could sit on the toilet and shit out the diarrhea and simultaneously lean over and puke into the tube.
It was
A.
W.
E.
S.
O.
M.
E.
All bathrooms should be set up this way.
Side note if it comes up; the new Peyton Manning house has seven bathrooms which would be ideal for the situation encountered by the Cap’n & Missus.
I never trust a fart either.
It only gets better……..so I’m told — 19 years later, I’m still waiting for better
Congrats to both of you
/silently weeps
Well, at least it can only get better from here. Congratulations! (On the wedding, not the food poisoning.)
Dirty flower water. Man, Cap what’d you marry a 12 year old?…wait
It is great for flowers, help them bloom.
Congrats Cap’t. If you can get through that in your first 24 hours, it should all be (flowing) downhill from there. Welcome back to BK.
……..
“I say hurl. If you blow chunks and she comes back, she’s yours. But if you spew and she bolts, then it was never meant to be.”
In all seriousness, congratulations!