Introducing The With Leather Interactive Awesome Celebrity Baseball Fan Tracker

Back in March, New Era released its latest Major League Baseball “rivalry” commercial, starring The Office’s Craig Robinson and Parks and Rec’s Nick Offerman as feuding Chicago White Sox and Cubs fans, respectively. The ad was, as expected, phenomenal, because Robinson and Offerman are two of the most lovable comedic actors in show business. But it also led me to quickly ponder which MLB teams have the best celebrity fans, not in terms of notoriety, but celebrities that we generally love.
The White Sox have Robinson, the Cubs have Offerman (Bill Murray and John Cusack, among others) and the St. Louis Cardinals have Jon Hamm. That was basically the immediate conclusion that we came to. However, I also made a hypothetical comment regarding Paul Rudd being a Kansas City Royals fan, and of course it turns out that he’s a lifelong Royals fan* and he was at Game 6 of the 1985 World Series.
In fact, he even helped organize a charity wiffle ball game last year with Royals legend George Brett, as well as Will Ferrell, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Hamm. I feel like this should have been much bigger news at the time. But the reason I’m bringing this all up now is for our new With Leather Interactive Awesome Celebrity Baseball Fan Tracker, which we will be updating all summer long.
After the jump, check out Rudd talking about his life as a Royals fan, and help us put together the most elaborate and definitive list of awesome celebrity baseball fans this world has ever seen by leaving your suggestions in the comments. They have to be actual fans of the teams. As much as I want to say, “Rachel Bilson and Mila Kunis are Cardinals fans”, it doesn’t work that way.
How has no one made a baseball movie starring Rudd, Ferrell, Sudeikis and Riggle? For the love of everything sacred, Hollywood, make this happen.
No mention of Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, Kevin James, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler all being Mets fans? And I think I read Michael J Fox was one as well.
And I’m pretty sure Alyssa Milano was a Marlin’s fan for a little while.
Burnsy’s a Cards fan; he’d never recognize the Mets.
And I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Julia Stiles is a Mets fan….so there’s that.
Other Mets fans include Jerry Seinfeld and Yo La Tengo. They’ve got the Jew market covered.
That’s the whole point of this – discussion. Tell me who to add.
Also, I said awesome fans. James and Sandler… pass.
Alyssa Milano’s a Dodgers fan. :(
More Mets fans
Ad-Rock (no idea about MCA though)
Larry King (although he thinks he’s watching the Brooklyn Dodgers)
Glenn Close
Chuck D
Viggo Mortensen
Nas
Jimmy Kimmel
John Leguizamo (hey, he’s really a funny dude)
All of the Beastie Boys are/were Met fans. As a tribute to MCA, at one of the home games last weekend, each of the Met starters picked a BB song as their music before every at-bat.
I’m almost positive Jimmy Fallon is a Red Sox fan, and that’s the reason he did that shitty movie with Drew Barrymore
Ya, Fallon and Seth Meyers are both BoSox fans.
I’m pretty sure Fallon is on the record saying that he doesn’t really follow baseball. Which makes him running on the field after the World Series win for that horrible movie all the more depressing.
I know he’s had Big Papi on his show and I know he did all those sketches on SNL talking about No-mah, but I’m standing by Fallon doesn’t qualify as a legitimate fan for this post’s purposes.
Do dead people count? Because…
If they don’t, I’ll nominate Tom Hanks as our coolest Cleveland Indians fan.
Also, I will be following this up with embarrassing MLB fans, so keep that in mind. (Snooki = Mets)
not sure if Drew Carey falls into awesome or embarrassing
Oh, ya, there are a lot of those. Supposedly, the Situation is as well. He even used to go around and tell girls he was the back up 3B for the Brooklyn Cyclones, a single A affiliate of the Mets.
Well Carey was a Marine back in the day and that’s pretty awesome.
The guy who played Larry on Perfect Strangers is a huge Astos fan. Don’t bother researching it,just put him on the list before some other website beats you to the scoop
Cincinnati Reds have… Nick Lachey. Ah, crap. :(
San Fran – Marissa Miller, The Grateful Dead, george Lucas, Robin Williams, Rob Schneider, Huey Lewis ( AND THE NEWS!!!!!!) , Bob Saget, Danny Glover
A’s – Randy Couture, MC Hammer, Brad Pitt ( fuckin’ Moneyball), Tom Hanks, Eric the Midget ( howard stern.)
Mets- Baba Booey from Stern
Padres – kendra Wilkinson
Nationals- Paula Deen
AZ D-backs – Alice Cooper
Chicago White Sox: Bernie Mac (RIP), President Barack Obama, Kanye West, Michael Jordan, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Richard Roeper, Jenny McCarthy, George Wendt,
Michael Keaton is a Pirates fan.
Jennifer Lopez and Jay Z are Yankees fans
Doug Flutie is a Red Sox fan (even caught a foul ball at an ALCS like 6 years ago). So is Marky Mark
Reality whores Kim Kardashian and Lauren Conrad are Dodgers fan
Braves will claim Big Boi and Andre 3000 as well. [twitter.com]
Wait the Braves have fans?
And Joel McHale is a Mariners fan.
So is Andy Dwyer and Anna Faris.
And yr man from Death Cab for Cutie. He’s a serious baseball fan too – his twitter is pretty interesting during games sometimes.
I like the Expos.
Kendra, Pads Fan
Tony Hawk, Pads Fan
In addition to the baseball activities that Paul Rudd and friends do in Kansas City every year, they also host something called the Big Slick Poker Tournament. All the proceeds go to Children’s Mercy Hospital & Clinic.
David Koechner (who is in the pic) is also a Royals fan. I believe Chris Cooper is too – he was part of the construction team that actually built Kauffman Stadium and grew up in KC and threw out the first pitch at opening day a few years back.
Uncle Rico from “Naploleon Dynamite” is also a Royals fan.
And how does Riggle not get a star on the map? He may not be quite as smoking hot as Holly Madison, but I’d argue he’s at least as popular and many times more relavent than her now that Hef’s done with her. Plus, I have a hard time thinking of her as a baseball fan. I’m guessing she looks at the box score as a Match.com profile instead of a record of a sporting event.
Jon Stewart was a Blue Jays fan…
In Big Daddy.
But a Mets fan in real life.
Marissa Miller is a Giants fan
Josh Charles and Edward Norton suffer as O’s fans.
Also Pat Sajack and Michael Phelps (that one’s a little obvious).
Also there were those pictures floating around a few months ago of the Twilight kids wearing Orioles hats which made me vomit just a little.
Garth Brooks and Kevin Cosner love them some Royals.
Billy Bob Thornton, John Goodman, Nelly, John Grisham, and Jenna Fischer – all Cardinals fans.
And country singer Sara Evans – even worked it into one of her songs about watching the Cardinals on TV/missing Missouri
I knew we had someone…..Twins have Nick Swardson!
So long as the Cleveland Indians have Shin Soo Choo we still lay claim to The Wonder Girls, right?
dennis leary / lenny clark / ben affleck / casey affleck / mark whalberg / donnie whalberg – redsox
Don’t forget Matt Damon and Stephen King. Oh, Eliza Dushku and Colonel Sanders……
Baltimore Orioles have Josh Charles….and that’s about it. But he bleeds orange, for proof check his twitter!
wasn’t Paul Rudd in an Orioles jersey in Knocked Up? (doing his fantasy baseball)
He was. I assumed that was his team, as it’s not like the movie made reference to the jersey. You’d think he’d rock a Royals jersey for that scene.
I’ve sat behind Hank Azaria at Shea Stadium, not so much at Citi Field, mostly because its harder to sneak down. I also used to see Jerry Orbach at Shea Stadium, not so much at Citi Field because he’s dead.
The Blue Jays have Will Arnett, and the Mariners have Chris Pratt
I saw lifelong Cubs fan Justice John Paul Stevens at Wrigley once with a customized “Stevens” jersey. Either that or he was a huge Dave Stevens fan. JOHN PAUL STEVENS BITCHES!
The Detroit Tigers can claim Jeff Daniels, Kid Rock, Uncle Leo from Seinfeld, Tom Selleck AND his mustache.
The Cards also have Carl Kassell, who would make an excellent PA guy. My Rangers have, um…George W. Bush?
The Rays have Dick Vitale, Hulk Hogan, and Knobs from the late 80’s tag team, The Nasty Boys. Hands down the most celebrity-ish fans around.
is rihanna a dodgers fan? you know, with the whole matt kemp thing? that was a reference to his penis
larry king definitely is a dodger fan. i see him at games on the reg
Jeff Daniels and Len “Uncle Leo” Lesser are the awesomest Tiger fans.
(or were RIP Uncle Leo)
Jenna Fischer and John Goodman for the Cards. King Ralph is my Citizen Kane.
George Lopez is down with the White Sox.