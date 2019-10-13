The Iowa Band Played ‘5000 Candles In The Wind’ For Lil’ Sebastian

Iowa played host to Penn State on Saturday in a fittingly low-scoring, defensive battle that saw the Nittany Lions come out on top in a 17-12 final.

It was extremely Big Ten football, with slow pace, lots of punts, and a couple teams leaning on their defenses to be the difference. Even in the win, Penn State still came in with just over 300 total yards of offense, but Iowa struggled to run the ball consistently and couldn’t finish off enough drives with points. The only thing that could make it more midwest was a Parks and Recreation tribute to the region’s favorite miniature horse, Lil’ Sebastian, and by god the Iowa band delivered.

As part of its halftime performance, the Hawkeyes marching band broke out a rendition of “5000 Candles in the Wind,” complete with the band making the shape of a mini-horse. It is truly spectacular.

The highlight of this game by far was @HawkeyeBand finale of 5000 candles in the wind! Bye bye little Sebastian pic.twitter.com/TGuy05IUIg — Paul J. Clifford (@PJC4PennState) October 13, 2019

Part of what makes college football games such a unique experience are the band performances, particularly when they get really creative like this and the folks in Kinnick Stadium very much enjoyed the rousing rendition of “5000 Candles in the Wind.” Lil’ Sebastian’s memory lives on forever in the hearts of Parks and Rec fans and, apparently, at Iowa football games as well.