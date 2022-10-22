The UFC’s lightweight division has a new undisputed champion. Islam Makhachev (23-1-0), the Khabib Nurmagomedov trainee whose rapid ascent in the division led to him getting a title shot on Saturday, defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9-0) via submission during UFC 280 at Ethiad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The first round went to Makhachev, whose size and physicality presented problems for Oliveira. After tagging him with a punch early on in the round, the pair went to the ground and battled. While Oliveira was able to get a few shots in on his opponent, Makhachev won the round.

In the second round, the usually fearless Oliveira showed a rare timidness, and Makhachev capitalized in a big way. He was eventually able to get the fight back onto the ground and lock in an arm-triangle choke, and while Oliveira has won more fights by submission than anyone else in UFC history, the tables were turned and Makhachev got a finish 3:16 into the round.

The win marks the first time Makhachev holds the distinction of being a champion in the UFC, and he’s made clear that his next target is another champion. After the fight, Makhachev called out featherweight champion and the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski.

Should these two fight, it appears likely it would happen at UFC 284 in Perth on Feb. 11, 2023.