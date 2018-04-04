Jack Nicklaus’ Grandson Made A Hole-In-One At The Masters Par 3 Contest

#Masters #Golf
04.04.18 1 hour ago

Twitter/@TheMasters

The Masters Par 3 Contest this year was headlined, as it is every year, by the legend’s group. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson grouped together for their trek around the 9-hole course at Augusta National and quickly made it known they wouldn’t just be playing for photo ops, but were there to win.

Watson did end up winning the contest with a 6-under 21, and he, Nicklaus, and Player had their fair share of highlights, from close approaches to long putts. However, the best highlight of the day from the group came from one of their caddies on the final hole of the day.

Jack Nicklaus’ 15-year-old grandson, GT, teed it up at his grandfather’s request after the trio had all hit the green, and striped a wedge onto the slope behind and just right of the pin. From there, gravity and the undulation of the green did the rest to give GT his first career ace and an unforgettable Masters moment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Masters#Golf
TAGSGOLFMASTERS

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 day ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP