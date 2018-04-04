Jack Nicklaus’ Grandson Made A Hole-In-One At The Masters Par 3 Contest

Twitter/@TheMasters

The Masters Par 3 Contest this year was headlined, as it is every year, by the legend’s group. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson grouped together for their trek around the 9-hole course at Augusta National and quickly made it known they wouldn’t just be playing for photo ops, but were there to win.

Watson did end up winning the contest with a 6-under 21, and he, Nicklaus, and Player had their fair share of highlights, from close approaches to long putts. However, the best highlight of the day from the group came from one of their caddies on the final hole of the day.

Jack Nicklaus’ 15-year-old grandson, GT, teed it up at his grandfather’s request after the trio had all hit the green, and striped a wedge onto the slope behind and just right of the pin. From there, gravity and the undulation of the green did the rest to give GT his first career ace and an unforgettable Masters moment.