The Jaguars Will Trade Jalen Ramsey To The Los Angeles Rams

The Jalen Ramsey saga in Jacksonville has come to an end. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars have finally traded the All-Pro cornerback, who requested a trade from the organization earlier this season. Ramsey will head to the Los Angeles Rams, which are parting with a treasure trove of draft picks to acquire him.

The news was confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and later made official by the Jaguars.

This is the second major trade of the day by the Rams involve a quarterback. Earlier on Tuesday, the Rams parted ways with Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for a 2020 draft pick from the Ravens. In his place, Los Angeles will slide in one of the best cornerbacks in all of football.

Ramsey has not played the last three games due to illnesses and a lingering back injury, but prior to going out, he asked for the Jags to send him elsewhere. The request for a move came after the Jags lost to the Houston Texans in the team’s second game of the season, and later that week, Ramsey stressed that his desire to get traded stemmed from the fact that he wants to win games. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to see if he can help Los Angeles get back to the Super Bowl.

