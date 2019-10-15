The Jalen Ramsey saga in Jacksonville has come to an end. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars have finally traded the All-Pro cornerback, who requested a trade from the organization earlier this season. Ramsey will head to the Los Angeles Rams, which are parting with a treasure trove of draft picks to acquire him.

It’s happening: Former Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the LA Rams for two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2019

The news was confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and later made official by the Jaguars.

Sources: #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is in the process of being traded to the #Rams. A situation resolved and a big addition for LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019

🚨TRADE OFFICIAL 🚨 We have traded Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2020 1st-round pick, a 2021 1st-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/U9jIkGUNUY — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 16, 2019

This is the second major trade of the day by the Rams involve a quarterback. Earlier on Tuesday, the Rams parted ways with Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for a 2020 draft pick from the Ravens. In his place, Los Angeles will slide in one of the best cornerbacks in all of football.

Ramsey has not played the last three games due to illnesses and a lingering back injury, but prior to going out, he asked for the Jags to send him elsewhere. The request for a move came after the Jags lost to the Houston Texans in the team’s second game of the season, and later that week, Ramsey stressed that his desire to get traded stemmed from the fact that he wants to win games. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to see if he can help Los Angeles get back to the Super Bowl.