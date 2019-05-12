DAZN

Just four months after winning his Bellator debut, former WWE star and current MMA fighter Jake Hager (2-0) was at it again, submitting T.J. Jones (1-2) in the first round of Bellator 221.

Hager, who wrestled for WWE under the name Jack Swagger, got Jones to the ground easily within the first minute of the opening round, and just as he did in his first Bellator bout, ended the night with an arm triangle submission. But this time, he drew the ire of the audience in attendance, and the referee, for refusing to give up the choke after earning the tap out.

Jake Hager held onto the choke even after the fight had been stopped. Wtf.🙄#Bellator221 pic.twitter.com/8rmyXscwPD — ۞𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘™👑|𝘿𝙉𝙉𝙏𝙄𝘾 ♡ (@MysticPabbz) May 12, 2019

The crowd continued to boo Hager during his post-fight interview with John McCarthy, which included the former WWE champion clumsily giving a somewhat NSFW answer to what he was feeling after picking up the win.