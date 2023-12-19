Jalen Hurts Questioned If The Eagles Are ‘Committed Enough’ After Loss To Seattle

Through 11 weeks of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles were flying high with the NFL’s best record at 10-1, but after three straight losses the vibes in Philly have shifted rather dramatically.

The offense hasn’t clicked the same all year under new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, but they had been making plays when it counted most for the first half of the year to pull out wins. The last three weeks that hasn’t been the case against the 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks, and after their third consecutive loss there’s some soul searching going on in the Eagles locker room as they try to get things right before the postseason arrives.

Jalen Hurts, who was questionable up until close to game time on Monday night due to an illness, spoke after the game and called into question the commitment of his team to do things the right way, noting the issue of execution has come up all season. When asked to elaborate, he said he didn’t have a dictionary on him and didn’t know how to say it any clearer.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts mentions he doesn't think the team is 'committed enough' right now. When asked what he means: "Commitment. I don't have a dictionary on me now." An eye-popping answer…pic.twitter.com/iscJpkukcm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

Given how that game ended, with the Seahawks marching 90 yards in the final minutes for the game-winning score and the Philly offense’s last drive ending in an interception, it’s not a surprise that morale is low in what should’ve been a get right spot for the Eagles. The good news is, Philly should have a pretty simple path to wins in their closing stretch with the Giants, Cardinals, and Giants again to finish the season. That said, Seattle (with Drew Lock at QB) was also supposed to be a win for Philly and they managed not to get the job done. We’ll see if Hurts’ message is well-received in the locker room and becomes a motivator, or if things only get more fractured in Philly from here.