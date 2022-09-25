The Detroit Lions are far more fun and competitive than most anyone outside of Michigan expected this season, as they went into Minnesota on Sunday and took a 24-14 lead late in the third quarter on their divisional rival.

It was an impressive performance, backing up a strong showing a week ago when they beat the Commanders, and as has often been the case this season, it was the offense carrying the load. Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, and Jamaal Williams have been quite the skill position triumvirate to start the season in Detroit, and on Sunday both St. Brown and Williams continued their strong start with some big plays to set up scores.

Williams scored his second TD of the day in the third quarter to push the Lions ahead by 10, breaking a run around the edge from 13 yards out.

After the score, Williams celebrated with some hip action, to the delight of his offensive line, but earned a flag for excessive celebration because, as everyone knows thanks to Key & Peele, you get two pumps, not three, and Williams had four thrusts to earn him a flag.

Hingle McCringleberry is somewhere nodding knowingly, and Williams learned the hard way that life often imitates art, and these were not just jokes from Key & Peele, but sage advice.