jameis-top.jpg
Getty Image
Sports

Jameis Winston Will Reportedly Play Against The Bucs With Four Fractures In His Back

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The New Orleans Saints will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon in an important early season game for New Orleans if they are to compete with the Bucs for the NFC South division crown.

However, they’ll be doing so shorthanded, as Alvin Kamara remains out with a rib injury and they also face a potential issue at quarterback, where Jameis Winston will be suiting up and starting despite four fractures in his back, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Winston will wear extra padding, but one has to wonder how many hits he’ll be able to take from a very aggressive Todd Bowles defense that lit up Dak Prescott and the Cowboys a week ago. The Saints backup is Andy Dalton, who has not had much success in recent seasons in spot duty in Dallas and Chicago, and Taysom Hill remains on the roster as someone who can take some snaps.

It seems risky for Winston to play through a back injury like this, even if doctors reportedly told him there’s no risk of further damage — which, seems hard to know for certain. It’s an important game but it’s still Week 2 of a 17-game season, and the Saints will need Winston as healthy as possible longterm if they’re going to compete for a playoff spot.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×