As James Holzhauer Wins Nearly $100,000 Again, Ken Jennings Explains How ‘Jeopardy!’ Changed His Life

04.30.19 2 hours ago

JEOPARDY/YOUTUBE

Folks, our favorite Jeopardy! robot was at it again on Tuesday.

After a near slip-up on Monday’s episode where James Holzhauer found himself not guaranteed to win going into Final Jeopardy and, ultimately, won by only $18, he was back to his usual absurdly-dominant self on Tuesday. Holzhauer ran the table on Daily Doubles, winning nearly $23,000 on them, then picked up an additional $40,000 in Final Jeopardy after entering with a preposterous lead over the second-place contestant of more than $48,000.

As Holzhauer encroaches on $1.5 million, which at $1,426,330 for his 19-day total after topping $96,000 on Tuesday, is within reach for him on Wednesday, the attention on Holzhauer’s run has brought some of Jeopardy!‘s greatest champions from yesteryear back into the spotlight.

Ken Jennings, the man Holzhauer is chasing for winnings during regular-season play, has been very active in discussing his thoughts on Holzhauer’s aggressive strategy and impressive run, and he, along with a few others recently spoke with the New York Times about the life-changing aspect of a sustained run on the show.

