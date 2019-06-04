Here’s Why James Holzhauer Bet So Low In His Last ‘Final Jeopardy!’

YouTube/Jeopardy

James Holzhauer’s reign of terror over Jeopardy! came to a thrilling end on Monday night, as the game show king was taken out by Emma, a user experience librarian from Illinois.

Holzhauer’s loss was stunning and it was fitting that it came in a game where he was simply outplayed. Emma dominated the Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round, beating Holzhauer at his own game and managing to take a lead into Final Jeopardy. It was there that Holzhauer finally got conservative with his wagering, betting just $1,399 despite trailing by $3,200 entering the round.