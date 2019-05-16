Game Show Network

James Holzhauer has become something of a household name thanks to his work on Jeopardy! The pro sports bettor from Las Vegas is still on hiatus as the show finishes its Teacher’s Tournament this week, but his impressive run on Jeopardy! has changed the way many people think about the game show.

Much has been made of his strategy and how he prepared for his time on the show, and some wonder if the way he plays — aggressively chasing Daily Doubles and betting big when he finds them — can be replicated. But his run on Jeopardy! isn’t the first time that he’s excelled on a game show. He’s used his trivia knowledge on a show called The Chase.

The Chase is a US adaptation of a British game show that aired on Game Show Network from 2013 to 2015. And as it turns out, Holzhauer appeared on the show during that time. In a clip that Game Show Network shared last week, you can see that he’s just as good at trivia on The Chase as he currently is on Jeopardy!