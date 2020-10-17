A pair of 4-1 squads in the NFC North will butt heads on Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Browns will make their way down to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the loser falling behind the winner (and, should they take care of business the week, the Baltimore Ravens) in the race to try and win the most competitive division in the league.

Because the game will take place in Pittsburgh, one Browns player will put aside city rivalries to pay homage to one of the most beloved people ever produced by the city. According to an Instagram post by sneaker king Mache, Jarvis Landry will wear a pair of custom cleats that pay tribute to Mac Miller. Three images of Mac — one on each of the outsoles and one one the left insole — are on the kicks.

While Landry didn’t post the cleats to his own IG, he did post a video that shows off what he’ll be wearing, along with some clips of Mac and his game.

Landry was among a number of athletes who expressed their sadness back on Sept. 7, 2018, when Mac passed away from an accidental overdose. Sunday’s game is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. EST.