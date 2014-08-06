Jason Dufner Served ‘Butt-Rubbed’ Beef At The PGA Champions Dinner

Senior Editor
08.06.14 4 Comments

We may have a new definition for “Dufnering.” Last year’s PGA winner, Jason Dufner, served “Butt-Rubbed” filet mignon at the champions dinner. I can’t say I’ve ever had butt-rubbed filet before, but damn, it kinda sounds good.

Also on the menu was something only a good ol’ southern boy would serve: an “Alabama Slammer” which consists of Fried Green Tomatoes with pimento and Jumbo Lump Crab, Shrimp and Fried Gouda Grits, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Basically, a heart attack on a plate and basically, the best thing ever.

Jason Dufner is my new favorite, sorta fat golfer with a hot wife.

[IMGUR]

