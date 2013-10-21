JaVale McGee And Evan Fournier Making Mario Kart Noises Is A Thing That Exists

10.21.13

We already loved Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee for his ability to climb the invisible ladder and dunk from half-court without jumping forward, but this could catapult him to legendary status.

As the headline suggests, McGee and teammate Evan Fournier uploaded a video of themselves making Mario Kart noises. I don’t know why it exists or why they’re doing it (besides the fact that Mario Kart is awesome, especially Double Dash) (bring back Double Dash), but now the Nuggets should have the ability to nuke any first place team with a blue shell.

First NBA player to make Chocobo noises wins my heart forever. I will also accept a well-done “Snake? SNAKE? SNAAAAAKEEEEEE!”

