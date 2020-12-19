Alex Trebek’s final games hosting Jeopardy! set up an emotional holiday season for game show fans, as the show’s final episodes taped before his death will air right up until Christmas Day. To celebrate the late Trebek’s legacy, Jeopardy! has put together a number of tributes.

Jeopardy! announced the tribute on Thursday, with two full weeks of Trebek’s favorite episodes where he traveled around the globe to deliver clues from iconic locations. The collection begins on December 21 and runs until New Year’s Day and features episodes from the last two decades where Trebek covers a wide range of topics.

Here’s the full list of episodes and their air date:

Week 1: Dec. 21-25

Monday, Dec. 21 Hockey (Original Airdate: 10/14/04)

Tuesday, Dec. 22 Sesame Street (Original Airdate: 04/04/06)

Wednesday, Dec. 23 The U.S. Air Force: USO Tour to Japan (Original Airdate: 09/27/07)

Thursday, Dec. 24 Machu Picchu (Original Airdate: 11/06/07)

Friday, Dec. 25 Niagara Falls (Original Airdate: 01/15/09) Week 2: Dec. 28 – Jan. 1

Monday, Dec. 28 Journey Through Israel (Original Airdate: 11/23/09)

Tuesday, Dec. 29 Galápagos Wildlife (Original Airdate: 12/09/09)

Wednesday, Dec. 30 Operatic Costumes: The Met (Original Airdate: 11/09/11)

Thursday, Dec. 31 Petra (Original Airdate: 11/14/11)

Friday, Jan. 1 National Museum of African American History and Culture (Original Airdate: 2/06/17)

As a Niagara Falls native, I’ll be particularly interested in that Christmas Day episode, but there are lots of really interesting locations the show has explored with these segments, including some much harder to get to than the American Falls, such as, say, Machu Picchu.

Anyway, to get you ready for the “Around the World” tribute, here’s a supercut of Alex Trebek speaking French, if you need it.

in fact an Alex Trebek Speaking French supercut WAS what I needed today pic.twitter.com/4rvIXyrrNc — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) December 18, 2020

C’est un danger, indeed.