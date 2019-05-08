Here’s What ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer Has Spent His Winnings On

05.07.19 1 hour ago

JEOPARDY/YOUTUBE

James Holzhauer is on a fortnight hiatus as Jeopardy! champion, which is great news for the people who run the financials at the game show he’s dominated for 22 consecutive episodes since he became a contestant last month.

Holzhauer’s exploits have been well covered around these parts, including his strategy for the game and what exactly makes him such a strong player. And while it’s funny to explore what people losing to Holzhauer have felt watching him dominate the board, it’s equally interesting to explore Holzhauer as a person and what he intends to do with all the money he’s won.

Make no mistake: Holzhauer is someone used to winning. He’s a professional sports bettor and has also appeared on other game shows in the past, so winning money isn’t exactly new to him. Which is why it’s nice to know that he’s doing some good with the winnings he’s already pocketed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!
TAGSJames Holzhauerjeopardy
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP