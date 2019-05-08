JEOPARDY/YOUTUBE

James Holzhauer is on a fortnight hiatus as Jeopardy! champion, which is great news for the people who run the financials at the game show he’s dominated for 22 consecutive episodes since he became a contestant last month.

Holzhauer’s exploits have been well covered around these parts, including his strategy for the game and what exactly makes him such a strong player. And while it’s funny to explore what people losing to Holzhauer have felt watching him dominate the board, it’s equally interesting to explore Holzhauer as a person and what he intends to do with all the money he’s won.

Make no mistake: Holzhauer is someone used to winning. He’s a professional sports bettor and has also appeared on other game shows in the past, so winning money isn’t exactly new to him. Which is why it’s nice to know that he’s doing some good with the winnings he’s already pocketed.