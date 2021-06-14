James Holzhauer was last seen around these parts causing trouble for his co-workers on a new game show, but according to a report he’s got a new group of colleagues in the world of sports journalism. The record-breaking Jeopardy! GOAT is currently making hay as a “chaser” on the ABC game show The Chase, but he’s long had his eye on a career in sports and appears to be making moves there with a job writing about sports betting.

According to a report from New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand, Holzhauer will soon pen a sports betting column for The Athletic.

Jeopardy's James Holzhauer will be writing a sports betting column for The Athletic, according to a source. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 14, 2021

Though we haven’t seen much writing from Holzhauer beyond his very entertaining Twitter presence, this isn’t exactly a stretch for Holzhauer. When he took the Jeopardy! world by storm with the second-longest run as champion in show history in 2019, he was mostly known as a professional sports bettor in Las Vegas. And he’s a huge sports fan — most notably the Chicago Cubs and Las Vegas Golden Knights. Holzhauer has spoken in the past about potentially working in sports for a professional team. That hasn’t happened just yet, but he’s clearly been busy, with a turn on the Jeopardy Greatest Of All-Time tournament and now two seasons of The Chase. Adding “sports columnist” to the list will certainly keep him busy, and maybe make some sports fans a bit of money if his column is as good as his trivia knowledge.