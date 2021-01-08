Alex Trebek’s final episode as the host of Jeopardy! airs tonight, but the game show will continue with “a series of interim guest hosts,” beginning with Ken Jennings and Katie Couric. It’s unknown who will take over after them (possibly LeVar Burton?), but don’t expect an announcement about a permanent Jeopardy! host until the spring.

“The search is going very well, there are a lot of people very interested in hosting Jeopardy!, which is gratifying, and also appropriately reverent of the shoes they will be stepping into,” executive producer Mike Richards told Deadline. “We have had some great conversations with people… Ken [Jennings] stepped in and did a great job for us as a guest host. We will have a series of guest hosts throughout the spring.”

Trebek’s final episode tonight will be followed by a tribute celebrating his legacy.

