‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer Broke His Own Single-Day Winnings Record

04.17.19 1 hour ago

The Jeopardy! world got some great news on Wednesday, as Alex Trebek announced that despite his current battle with cancer he will return to the show next season. Perhaps to celebrate that announcement, current Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer decided to blow everyone’s damn minds.

Holzhauer, the pro sports bettor currently dominating everyone’s favorite trivia game show, already holds the record for second-most money earned in the show’s history. He also holds the one-day record for earnings, blowing that mark away last week. On Wednesday, however, he decided to better his own mark in memorable fashion.

Holzhauer has made his money by brutally attacking the game, building up his money total and then hunting down Daily Doubles so he can double that total once more. It’s an incredibly effective strategy that others have attempted in the past, but no one has quite been as efficient and ruthless in this manner before. And the key difference is that, one the game is in hand and a runaway victory is secure in Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer makes sure to pile even more money on his total.

