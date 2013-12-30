Jesse Palmer Saved Chris Fowler's Life At The Pinstripe Bowl, No Big Deal

Aside from being really, really ridiculously good-looking and pretty decent at his job as a college football analyst and announcer for ESPN, Jesse Palmer is also a hero. At least that’s probably how his broadcasting colleague Chris Fowler sees him after Palmer saved his life by administering the Heimlich maneuver on him at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a room filled with ESPN employees, college football fans and trained medical professionals, Paul Finebaum choked to death.

(Banner via Getty)