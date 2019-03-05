ESPN

Jessica Mendoza, who has worked as an analyst on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” since 2016, will be joining the New York Mets front office in an advisory role, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton.

The Mets are going to name Jessica Mendoza as part of their front office, according to multiple sources. Mendoza will serve in a player-evaluation role, among other responsibilities. She will continue her work on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) March 5, 2019

The Mets then confirmed the hire in a press release.