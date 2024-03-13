Aaron Rodgers has played all of four snaps for the New York Jets, which acquired him in a trade with the Green Bay Packers last offseason. Whether he plays any more this season is a major question right now, and it has nothing to do with the ruptured achilles he suffered at the very start of the 2023 campaign.

On Tuesday, Rodgers got floated as a potential VP candidate for Robert Kennedy Jr.’s longshot bid for the White House. There’s apparently some mutual interest, with the two holding conversations and Rodgers joining Jesse “The Body” Ventura at the top of Kennedy’s list. But in a bit of completely unsurprising news, the Daily Mail reports that Rodgers’ current employer is not especially happy about the fact that he’s being floated for a new gig.

DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal that the Jets are ‘upset’ with Rodgers and say it is ‘ridiculous’ to think he could be campaigning and playing football at the same time.

…

A source said: ‘Lots of the Jets coaches and players want Aaron to commit to the team and worry about winning the Super Bowl over a chance to be in the White House. ‘Aaron and Robert aren’t going to win but for Aaron to consider helping run the country over playing for the team has many with the Jets all upset because you have to pick one or the other.

Of course, we haven’t heard from Rodgers on the subject, so it’s hard to know the extent to which he’s entertaining this or what his hypothetical plan would be. But if he is Kennedy’s pick when he announces his VP on March 26 in California (which, it’s worth mentioning, is Rodgers’ home state), there will unsurprisingly be a ton of questions about how this is all going to work, especially considering that Rodgers has expressed his desire to play football for a few more years.