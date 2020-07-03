Getty Image
Jimmie Johnson Will Miss The Brickyard 400 After A Positive COVID-19 Test

Like every sports league, NASCAR has had to adjust due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Cup Series had to take a months-long hiatus due to the pandemic, but in May, NASCAR was able to return. In that time, the sport had managed to avoid any high-profile cases of the novel coronavirus in its ranks, but that changed on Friday evening, when legendary driver Jimmie Johnson announced he tested positive.

The news of Johnson’s test comes before Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered By Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won’t get to participate as a result, and in his place, Justin Allgaier will fill in.

According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Johnson’s wife, Chandra, experienced “allergy-like symptoms” that resulted in a positive test. Johnson got a test as a precaution, where he learned he tested positive. Additionally, one member of the Hendrick Motorsports team came into contact with Johnson, and that person is self-quarantining as a result.

Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson, and NASCAR all put out statements in the aftermath of the test. Johnson expressed his disappointment in missing a Cup race for the first time in his decorated career, but made it clear that his top priority is making sure his loved ones are healthy and safe.

Johnson is currently ranked 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series, and while he has not registered a win this season, he has racked up six top-10 finishes and a pair of top-5 finishes.

