Like every sports league, NASCAR has had to adjust due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Cup Series had to take a months-long hiatus due to the pandemic, but in May, NASCAR was able to return. In that time, the sport had managed to avoid any high-profile cases of the novel coronavirus in its ranks, but that changed on Friday evening, when legendary driver Jimmie Johnson announced he tested positive.

The news of Johnson’s test comes before Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered By Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won’t get to participate as a result, and in his place, Justin Allgaier will fill in.

Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. Justin Allgaier will replace him at the Brickyard. https://t.co/5Q1Ati0vv9 — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) July 3, 2020

According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Johnson’s wife, Chandra, experienced “allergy-like symptoms” that resulted in a positive test. Johnson got a test as a precaution, where he learned he tested positive. Additionally, one member of the Hendrick Motorsports team came into contact with Johnson, and that person is self-quarantining as a result.

Jimmie Johnson, 44, has not experienced symptoms of COVID-19. He was tested upon learning this morning that his wife, Chandra, tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms. He tested positive. Justin Allgaier will be in the car Sunday. #nascar @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 3, 2020

As a precaution, Hendrick Motorsports has also identified one member of the No. 48 traveling crew to self-quarantine due to close contact with Jimmie Johnson, who has tested positive for COVID-19. … Allgaier is in the car Sunday. #nascar @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 3, 2020

Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson, and NASCAR all put out statements in the aftermath of the test. Johnson expressed his disappointment in missing a Cup race for the first time in his decorated career, but made it clear that his top priority is making sure his loved ones are healthy and safe.

Hendrick: “We’re relieved he isn’t showing symptoms and that Chani is doing great, and we know he’ll be back and ready to go very soon. It’s going to be difficult for him to be out of the car and away from his team, but it’s the right thing to do for Jimmie & everyone involved.” — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 3, 2020

Here is the NASCAR statement on Jimmie Johnson testing positive for COVID-19: #nascar ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/RaLsyqxQE1 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 3, 2020

Johnson is currently ranked 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series, and while he has not registered a win this season, he has racked up six top-10 finishes and a pair of top-5 finishes.