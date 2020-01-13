Given how important he was to the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl triumphs in the 1990s, it seems wild that Jimmy Johnson isn’t already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that omission will be rectified in August of 2020. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Sunday that Johnson, a legendary NFL head coach and broadcaster for Fox, will be inducted into Canton this summer.

BREAKING: Former @dallascowboys head coach @JimmyJohnson has been elected to the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020. #PFHOF20 Read More: https://t.co/dS4BaZmMiC pic.twitter.com/NMOpuc5I9k — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 13, 2020

Even better, like his coach-turned-broadcaster counterpart Bill Cowher, he was surprised live on TV with the news. Right at halftime of the Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers divisional round game airing on Fox, Johnson was shocked when Hall of Fame president David Baker told him he’s getting his own gold jacket.

Former @dallascowboys head coach @JimmyJohnson has been elected to the @ProFootballHOF as a member of the Class of 2020. Incredible moment as he finds out he is now a Hall of Famer. #PFHOF20 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/EydJ1GDX8Y — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2020

Even before word was official, Johnson understood what was happening and became overcome with emotion. The entire Fox broadcast crew congratulated him, and with tears in his eyes, he tried to speak and express his pride in the announcement. Troy Aikman, who played quarterback for Johnson’s Cowboys, was shown in the booth at Lambeau Field while he was doing Fox’s broadcast of the game. He, too, was overcome with emotion.

Jimmy Johnson & Troy Aikman both crying when Jimmy's told he's a Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/ecbkswXD12 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 13, 2020

Johnson’s genuine reaction made it an awesome scene, as he tried to express his thanks to everyone who helped him put in the “work” during his career that was recognized on Sunday. It will make for an even better scene in a small Ohio town later this summer, too.