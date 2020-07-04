America celebrates two things on the Fourth of July: The ratification of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and Joey Chestnut’s remarkable run in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut’s unwavering dominance was on display once again on Saturday afternoon, when he backed up his reputation of being the greatest competitive eater of all time.

Chestnut partook in a more subdued version of the contest this year, one that was moved from its usual home of the Coney Island boardwalk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lack of fans, smaller field of competitors, and indoor setting, Chestnut was able to set a world record by consuming 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. While the mere thought of this gives me terrible indigestion, the accomplishment meant that Chestnut won his 13th title in 14 years and beat his former record, set in 2018, by one hot dog and bun.

🌭 13-TIME CHAMPION 🌭@joeyjaws breaks his own world record by eating 75 hot dogs and wins his 13th title in 14 years 💪 pic.twitter.com/8euwBbK7qm — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2020

“It was hard,” Chestnut said, according to ESPN. “I knew I was fast in the beginning. It was like blistering speed. And the dogs were cooked really well today. Minute six is where I really missed the crowd … and I hit a wall, and it took me a little bit more work to get through it. This is a crazy year, and I’m happy I was able to get a record.”

The competition wasn’t particularly close, as the second-place finisher, Darron Breeden, consumed 42 hot dogs and buns.

In the women’s competition, Miki Sudo continued her own run of dominance over the competition. She, too, set a world record, consuming 48.5 hot dogs and buns. This gave Sudo her seventh Mustard Yellow Belt, breaking a tie with Takeru Kobayashi for the second-most in competition history and placed her behind only Chestnut.

🌭 SEVEN STRAIGHT TITLES 🌭 Miki Sudo dominated the field, setting a women's record by eating 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dDdAnTJyla — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2020

“I feel great,” said Sudo told ESPN. “I’m sure the physical effects will kick in in a little bit. I think the condensed preparation period really lit a fire under me.”

We are morally required to beg you to not try to consume anywhere near as many hot dogs as the professionals are able to eat today. Or any other day, for that matter.