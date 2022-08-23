Watch Johnny Gargano Make His Return To WWE

Nine months after exiting the WWE NXT brand, Johnny Gargano is officially back with the WWE.

After a commercial break Monday night in Toronto, Raw returned with Gargano’s music hitting unexpectedly and the former NXT champion hit the ring to discuss why he’s back in WWE.

Gargano cut a promo talking about his time to reflect, spending time with his son, Quill, and his dreams to become an Intercontinental champion, United States champion, and WWE world champion. Gargano was then interrupted by Theory, who talked down to his former friend. Gargano ended the segment by teasing a hi-five to Theory, then catching him with a super kick.

Gargano’s exit from NXT coincided with the brand’s refresh to younger, newer talent as NXT 2.0, in addition to the birth of his first child. Over the last few months, as WWE has seen significant changes in its management structure, with Triple H now in charge of creative, reports circled that Shawn Michaels had been tasked with reaching out to Gargano in hopes of bringing him back, per Fightful Select.

Gargano joins the likes of Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, and the group Hit Row to all have made their respective returns to the company over the last month.