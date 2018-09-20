Jon Jones Is Eligible To Return To The UFC At The End Of October

Getty Image

Jon Jones’ return to the UFC is slated to happen before the end of 2018. Jones hasn’t appeared in the octagon since his win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July of 2017, which ended in him getting his hand raised for knocking out his opponent. However, Jones was suspended soon after the fight because he tested positive for anabolic steroid Turinabol, leading to his victory getting deemed a no contest.

Since then, Jones has been away from the octagon, with no end his sight to the suspension he received from the United States Anti-Doping Agency. But on Wednesday night, Jones received some good news, as his return to the UFC is suddenly right around the corner.

Jones has retroactively been given an 15-month suspension dating back to the start of his suspension. This means Jones has a return date: Oct. 28, 2018.